Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog.

“BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from 4-star guard Chris Johnson. He’s the No. 55 ranked player in the 2023 class (according to Rivals) who chose KU over Houston, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA, and others.”

This is a big win for Kansas basketball as it finally has a commitment secured for 2023. At the moment, the Jayhawks only have Johnson on its commitment list for 2023, and they might not have a lot coming for the meantime, particularly because of the controversies surrounding Self and the Kansas basketball program.

Via Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated:

Kansas is involved in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), which was created following the initial findings by the FBI in 2017. The basketball program is still awaiting a hearing from the IARP, nearly five years after being implicated in the bribery and corruption scheme.

This comes on the heels of Kansas basketball’s return to glory on the court, with Self steering the program in the 2021-22 season to its fourth national title and first since 2008.

The Jayhawks blew the competition out of the water in the 2022 March Madness as a no. 1 seed, defeating heavyweights Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four and fellow blue blood North Carolina Tar Heels in the national title game.