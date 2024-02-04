Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is trying to stay realistic after his team beat Houston.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is trying to keep expectations about his team grounded. Kansas defeated Houston 78-65 on Saturday, and the Jayhawks had one of their best offensive games of the season. Self thinks it's too early to crown the victory as Kansas' most important win of the season.

“I think it’s a little premature to talk about this as one of the biggest wins,” Self said, per ESPN. “If this was playing for some kind of stakes, you could certainly make a bigger case. But it’s still just February 3. I don’t mean to minimize it. It was a great win. But we’ve had a lot of really good wins in this building.”

Kansas basketball won at home to improve to 6-3 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks are also 18-4 on the season, and hold a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Jayhawks came out firing on all cylinders in this game, making nine of the team's first 10 shots.

“I didn’t anticipate getting off to that good to start,” Self added. “We thought the best way to attack them was to use all 50 feet wide and 47 feet long, and then hopefully be able to play behind their aggressiveness to start the game. We did that perfectly.”

Kansas basketball got 17 points each in the game from Kevin McCullar and Johnny Furphy. L.J Cryer had a fantastic game for Houston, scoring 24 points in a losing effort.

The Jayhawks have now won three of their last four games. The team next plays in-state rival Kansas State in a road game on Monday.