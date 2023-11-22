Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self explained the team's downfall in its 73-59 loss to Marquette in the Maui Invitational

Kansas basketball did not live up to their No. 1 ranking Tuesday night in the Maui Invitational. No. 4 Marquette had the Jayhawks uncharacteristically out of sorts on its way to the 73-59 victory. Turnovers (18), free throw woes (9-of-16) and a lack of defensive cohesion contributed to KU's upset loss, but head coach Bill Self summed it up rather succinctly.

“We got behind and played catch up the whole game,” he said, per JayhawkSlant. The Golden Eagles made their move around the midpoint of the first half and never really looked back. Their bench put forth a nice effort (21 points), Oso Ighodoro prevailed in the anticipated big-man showdown with Hunter Dickinson and Kansas just couldn't sustain any momentum.



This program, despite its historic comeback in the 2022 National Championship against North Carolina, is at its best when it maintains control. Chaos is not always a friend to Self nor his team. Consistency and smart basketball is what has helped establish the Jayhawks as a premier and enduring power in the sport.

On a positive note, senior Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting while also grabbing eight rebounds. He and Dickinson combined for 37 of KU's 59 points. That will have to change if the team is going to fare better against strong competition going forward.

Kansas basketball is back at it on Wednesday, wrapping up their 2023 Maui Invitational with a consolation game against Tennessee. Bill Self will try to get his players back on track before facing yet another top-10 team. Otherwise, fans are going to be stressing a bit.