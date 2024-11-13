The Kansas basketball program has started the 2024-25 season hot. The Jayhawks improved to 4-0 with their historical win over the Michigan State Spartans. Kansas' good news continues to pile up, as they have landed coveted five-star Class of 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson. Bill Self was excited about the news and gave Peterson a glowing review after he signed with the team.

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” Self said, via a Kansas Athletics press release. “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender. He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin.

“Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory. Coach (Kurtis) Townsend did a great job as the lead recruiter. Darryn can be a catalyst to also draw other players to our program.”

Darryn Peterson is the consensus No. 3 Class of 2025 recruit in the nation. The 6-foot-5 guard possesses enticing two-way abilities. Peterson averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals, and 3.0 blocked shots during the summer 2024 Adidas 3Stripes Select League. He is playing his senior prep season with Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and will join the Kansas basketball program for the 2025-26 season.

Bill Self's praise for Peterson speaks volumes about Kansas' efforts to remain steady in the future. The Jayhawks already possess some of the best talent in the NCAA, and they look to continue to compete with the most elite in the country.

Four games into the season, the Kansas basketball squad is ranked the No. 1 team in the nation. However, they have many more tough battles ahead of them. After bouts with Oakland and UNCW, the Jayhawks will face the highly-touted Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 26.