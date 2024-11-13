The Champions Classic on Tuesday featured blueblood programs: Michigan State, Kansas, Duke, and Kentucky. In the first game of the night, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans in a close game that could've gone either way.

Kansas managed to walk away with the 77-69 victory thanks to a huge outing by Hunter Dickinson. In the process, head coach Bill Self made Kansas basketball history, passing Phog Allen for the most wins with No. 591 in his career.

After the game, Self had a hilarious reaction to setting program history.

“It means I'm old and it means I've had a lot of really good players,” Self said. “We're proud about that…Certainly proud about it, but Phog Allen is still going to be the all-time best coach at Kansas.”

Self's reaction was humble and hilarious, as he called himself old and then made sure still to name Allen as the best coach in program history. On Friday, November 8, Self tied the record with a huge win over North Carolina, and now he beats another blueblood program to put his name in Kansas history officially.

For what it's worth, Self turns 62 on December 27, but he has been at Kansas for over two decades.

In 39 seasons as Kansas head coach, Allen compiled a 590-219 record. In Self's 22nd season, he now has a 591-143 mark at Kansas, although he is close to 800 career wins if you include head coaching stints at Oral Roberts, Illinois, and Tulsa.

It is quite an accomplishment for Self and the Jayhawks, and while the coach himself is humble, his players were excited for him to put his name in the record books.

“I know the fans realize that he’s the best coach to come through here,” Dickson said, per Paul Newberry of The Associated Press.

Kansas now moves to 3-0 on the year and returns to Allen Fieldhouse, which is named after Phog Allen, on Saturday to play Oakland.