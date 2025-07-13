The fantastic San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks rivalry may have unofficially entered the next era. In a match-up of the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper and the Summer Spurs beat Cooper Flagg and the Mavs 76-69 in NBA Summer League play.

It marked Harper's debut in Summer League competition. After missing the team's first four games, including three in San Francisco's California Classic, the second overall pick in the draft did not disappoint in what could be a preview of what's to come for years.

“We play him a lot this year, so the future battles are gonna be great,” Harper said of the Spurs Southwest Division foe.

“One thing he and I got and the rest of the class got is that we’re competitors. We’re gonna go out there and compete.”

Dylan Harper feeds off the Las Vegas crowd vs. Cooper Flagg

Harper scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. He added two steals to go along with a pair of assists. He also fed off the energy at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“The crowd was great today,” the 19-year-old point guard said. “What better time to come back than a game like this and a crowd as electrifying as this. We kind of showed the NBA what we’re about.”

Coming off a victory vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, the Spurs improved to 2-0 in the NBA 2K26 Summer League.

The opening half of the game featured four lead changes and four ties, but Dallas took a 33-32 lead into halftime behind Flagg’s 15 first-half points. San Antonio responded in the third frame, outscoring the Mavericks 26-17 and shooting 52.6% from the field to take a 59-49 lead into the final period. Dallas cut the lead to eight late in the fourth, but the Spurs held on to secure the win.

Flagg finished with a game-high 31 points and four rebounds for Dallas and flashed the skills that made him the top overall pick of this offseason's draft.

Combined with Harper's outing, it's the kind of performance the NBA could get used to.