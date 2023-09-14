The Kansas basketball team is consistently one of the best college basketball programs in America, and a big reason for that is head coach Bill Self. Self has been the head coach of the Jayhawks since 2003 and he has cemented himself as one of the best coaches of all time. He has won two national championships with Kansas, with the most recent one coming in 2022. Last season, the Jayhawks entered the NCAA Tournament as a #1 seed and looked poised for a deep run to defend their title, but an upset in the second round sent Kansas home earlier than most people expected. Now, Bill Self is preparing for this upcoming season to make sure that doesn't happen again, and a big part of that job comes with recruiting.

The 2023 recruiting class and is already set and we know what the Jayhawks roster will look like this season. However, 2024 recruiting is crucial right now, and Kansas basketball just got some great news regarding four-star point guard Labaron Philon.

Kansas currently has the #22 2024 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, but that number could jump soon. Labaron Philon is in the process of setting up an official visit with the Jayhawks right now, according to a report from Jayhawkslant.com. Philon has a final four of Kansas, Cincinnati, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Philon is from Branson, Missouri and he is rated as the #34 player in the 2o24 class, the #4 point guard in the class and the #2 player in the state of Missouri. This would be a massive pickup for Kansas and Bill Self.