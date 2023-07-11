There is not much that Hunter Dickinson achieved after his transfer out of Michigan basketball. However, the transfer portal star is already looking for smoke along with his Kansas basketball squad. He is nothing more than thrilled when it comes to facing other teams because he enjoys having a target on his back.

The new Kansas basketball transfer might just get what he wished for. Hunter Dickinson's squad leads the Power 36 rankings ahead of the Duke Blue Devils, Michigan State, and Purdue Boilermakers among others. He thinks this is a good thing and is definitely what his transfer was all about, per Barkley Truax of On 3.

“That is one thing about playing for the University of Kansas — you’re every team’s Super Bowl. Every arena you go to is going to be sold out and crazy. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to go to Kansas,” Dickinson said.

He also further expounded on why he would not be able to get the same target in Michigan basketball.

“I want that target on my back — I want that team’s best shot. There’s nothing better than beating a team that gave you their best shot. It shows that you’re superior to them. I haven’t thought about opponents too much. Still trying to learn all of the opponents, so it might take me a while,” he expounded.

Will Hunter Dickinson eat his words come March Madness next year or will he make critics regret ever doubting him en route to a National Championship?