In a stunning upset, Kansas football upset No. 6 Oklahoma 38-33 on Saturday. The win gave the Jayhawks their first home win over a 1op-10 opponent in 40 years and the official Kansas football Twitter account shared a simple photo to remind everyone what the “experts” predicted along with the lone message, “Don't doubt Kansas.”

The image in question was still from ESPN College Gameday, which showed all four hosts picking Oklahoma to win the game:

Understandably, Kansas football is feeling fired up and eager to share the “receipts”, but it's not unreasonable that ESPN was unanimous in picking Oklahoma. The Sooners had been undefeated and in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth before the game. Kansas, meanwhile, wasn't bad at 5-2, but had peaked at No. 23 in the AP Top-25.

But Kansas owns the upset of the year, at least so far. The Jayhawks were able to pull off the upset thanks to a huge running game. Kansas football racked up 225 total yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns. It still came down to the wire, as Devin Neal – who ran for 112 yards – scored the go-ahead touchdown with only 55 seconds left.

Oklahoma still had a chance but couldn't score one last touchdown. The Sooners' Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, and Kansas fans ecstatically stormed the field, ready to celebrate one of the biggest wins in program history.

Don't doubt Kansas. Maybe ESPN College Gameday will heed that piece of advice next time.