The Kansas State football team remains competitive in the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats defeated the Texas Tech Raiders by 17 points. Will Howard had a solid passing day. However, backup QB Avery Johnson had a phenomenal game in an unexpected way. Johnson rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries and scored a staggering five rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in another Big 12 matchup, and Kansas State’s recent depth chart development is exciting.

The Wildcats are open to starting either Howard or Johnson, per Derek Young.

Can Avery Johnson replicate his historical performance for Kansas State football?

Johnson’s performance put him in uncharted territory. Johnson tied Kansas State’s school record for most rushing TDs in a single game. The most impressive part of Johnson’s breakout is he is just a freshman. Wildcat fans have much to look forward to in the coming years.

Right now, the Kansas State football team is preparing to face a hungry TCU football program that sits in the middle of the Big 12 football standings. The Frogged Horns were one of college football’s best teams during the 2022-23 season. They were the national title runner-ups. Surely, they will want to knock the Wildcats down.

Will Howard is no slouch himself. This season, he has thrown nine touchdowns for 1,310 yards and has a QBR of 67.2, which ranks him 44th in the nation, per ESPN. The Wildcats will need his services for their upcoming game.

As one X (Twitter) user commented, having both Howard and Johnson is “twice as nice.” The Wildcats will have a promising offense come game time.