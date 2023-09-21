Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard is “day to day” with a leg injury and will be a game-time decision Saturday against UCF, according to the Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinnett.

If Howard cannot play, Avery Johnson will draw the start if Howard cannot. Jake Rubley will “also be ready to play.” Howard is hoping to be on the field against UCF but understands the unpredictability of injuries.

“I just banged my leg up,” Howard said. “You have to rise up with adversity, and that's what the message is right now.”

Howard was injured in the second half of Kansas State's matchup against Missouri. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns and had 10 rushes for 21 yards in the game.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as Kansas State lost their first game of the season to the Tigers 30-27. It was an upset, as the Wildcats were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll.

Now without Will Howard, Kansas State will have to find a way to get back on track. UCF is the first Big 12 opponent for Kansas State, which last season won the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats will be looking to defend their crown and welcome UCF to the Big 12 with a loss.

It might be harder without Howard, but the Wildcats have a plan. Their loss against Missouri was a shot in the arm and a wake up call for the defending Big 12 champions. With or without Howard, Kansas State football is looking to ensure their nightmare ends against UCF.