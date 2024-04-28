In a significant coup for the Kansas State Wildcats football program, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards has decided to return to his roots by transferring to Kansas State University. This move marks the end of a winding journey through college football that originally saw Edwards commit to Kansas State in the summer of 2022, only to change course several times before finally circling back.
Edwards, originally from Derby, Kansas, initially committed to Kansas State in early 2022 but later switched his allegiance to Notre Dame, and eventually signed with Colorado under the guidance of coach Deion Sanders. His standout performance as a freshman at Colorado, highlighted by a sensational game against TCU where he not only rushed for a touchdown but also caught three touchdown passes, catapulted him into the national spotlight. Despite the early success, as Colorado's season progressed, the team's fortunes dwindled, and so did Edwards' role in the offense.
As the 2023 season unfolded, Colorado struggled, losing eight of their last nine games. During this tumultuous period, Edwards saw a significant reduction in his playing time, which coincided with Colorado's decline. Following the season, the arrival of new players in the second transfer portal window signaled a likely diminished role for Edwards at Colorado, despite public assurances from Sanders about his future importance to the team.
Feeling the need for a change and likely influenced by diminishing prospects at Colorado, Edwards entered the transfer portal and quickly made the decision to return to Kansas State. This decision was not just influenced by football strategy but also by personal connections and history. Edwards will be joining a program where his father, Leon, played under legendary coach Bill Snyder from 1992 to 1994. Moreover, Edwards will have the opportunity to play alongside his childhood friend and quarterback Avery Johnson, with whom he shared early football experiences in Wichita.
“You can see how loyal they were,” Edwards was once quoted saying back in June of 2022. “They came here the most out of any school. They talked to me every day, I got on a call with them every day. There was not a day that went by and on Christmas, they called me in the morning and said, ‘Hey, Merry Christmas.' You just don't get that anywhere else.
“I mean, I was crystal balled to different places before K-State and they didn't care. They were coming for me the whole time. That shows that they're loyal for real.”
Edwards’ commitment to Kansas State football has been received with excitement and relief by the coaching staff and fans alike, especially given the saga of his initial decommitment. The Kansas State community has remained fervently supportive of Edwards throughout his collegiate journey, showcasing the strength and persistence of their recruitment efforts. According to Edwards, the consistent and personal engagement from the Kansas State coaching staff played a crucial role in his decision, highlighting the importance of loyalty and ongoing relationships in college athletics.
Looking Ahead to the 2024 Season for Kansas State Football
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Edwards is expected to play a pivotal role in what could be one of the most dynamic backfields in the Big 12 Conference. He will be joining forces with DJ Giddens, a breakout star from the previous season, and quarterback Avery Johnson, who is set to start the season as QB1. The synergy between Johnson's quarterbacking skills and the dual-threat capabilities of Edwards and Giddens could create a formidable offensive lineup that might be the best in the conference.
Edwards' ability to catch passes and execute plays in open space complements Giddens’ rushing skills, setting the stage for a versatile and explosive Kansas State football offense. The potential for having Edwards, Giddens, and Johnson on the field simultaneously could pose significant challenges for opposing defenses, making the Wildcats a team to watch in the upcoming season.
The acquisition of Edwards, a top transfer prospect with a four-star ranking and recognized as one of the top running backs in the transfer portal, is a major victory for an already strong Kansas State football team. It not only enhances their offensive capabilities but also signifies a successful recruitment strategy that emphasizes long-term relationships and personal connections. For Kansas State fans and the college football community, the return of Dylan Edwards to his home state and his original college choice is a storyline full of redemption and potential, promising an exciting chapter for the Wildcats in the 2024 season.