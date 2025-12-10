Everything about Green Bay’s passing attack feels different with Christian Watson back in uniform. His vertical speed and leaping ability give Jordan Love the true field-stretcher this offense badly needed, and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has called his return “a shot in the arm” for a unit that suddenly looks far more explosive.

Since getting back from his ACL injury, Watson has stacked 12 catches for 234 yards and two scores in four games, while Romeo Doubs continues to lead the team with 39 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns in what has become a deep, flexible receiver room.

ESPN added important context to that depth chart. The Packers quietly completed a one-year, $11 million “bridge” extension with Watson in September while he was still rehabbing, locking him in at just $5.75 million in cash next season, essentially No. 3 receiver money.

He has responded with a 25-452-5 line since returning, flashing No. 1 upside that could send both sides back to the bargaining table soon. The flip side of that strategy, per ESPN’s report, is that Green Bay is expected to move on from Doubs, who should draw serious interest on the open market after his own productive run.

Structurally, it makes sense. The Packers have a cost-controlled potential star in Watson, a rookie burner in Matthew Golden, and other young pieces still on rookie deals. Paying Doubs like a high-end starter while Watson’s value is about to spike again would complicate the long-term cap picture, especially with Josh Jacobs and other core players already on significant money.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has been careful not to let his team get comfortable, even after emotional wins. Following the recent victory over the Bears that pushed Green Bay to 9-3-1, he initially said it “means nothing right now” before stressing that the real work begins with a brutal stretch that includes a trip to Denver. That same mindset applies to the roster.

Locking in Watson while letting Doubs chase a bigger payday elsewhere feels like the kind of cold, calculated move a team makes when it’s planning for contention beyond just this season.