The Jacksonville Jaguars have surprised the NFL, and they’re getting big plays from a guy who has endured drop issues. Also, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has David Garrard in his sights as he mounts an assault on Jaguars’ history.

Despite what has looked like a fairly modest season so far, Lawrence is two passing touchdowns away from tying David Garrard for third-most in Jacksonville history.

Here is the current top four: Mark Brunell (144), Blake Bortles (103), Garrard (89), and Lawrence (87).

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence finding himself?

Lawrence is dealing. And he’s using his teammates, according to jaguars.com.

“He's facilitating to everybody,” wide receiver Tim Patrick said. “He has full control of the offense. He's running when he needs to run. He's throwing when he needs to throw, and obviously, the run game and our line. I think we understand what type of team we are and the type of team that we want to be.

“We want to run the ball. We want to be physical. And when we need to throw the ball, we're going to throw the ball. And we're going to make plays.”

And head coach Liam Coen is seeing the difference.

“I thought he rose to the occasion and played at a high level,” Coen said of the win over the Colts. “I thought it was one of his more accurate games, big plays that we needed on critical third downs. So hopefully we can continue to ride the momentum.”

Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. He has been creating opportunities and avoiding pressure before making splash plays.

“Having him back there, you know, the play is never truly over,” Patrick said. “Maybe if you don't get open in the first window of it, he's going to make something happen, so you make sure you get open in that second window.

“Having a guy like that makes it hard for defense to really prepare for us because maybe if you scheme us up on the play, he scrambles out. It's a whole new play, and we have another opportunity to get open again.”