Florida A&M football great Ken Riley is officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The bust of the former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was unveiled Saturday afternoon in Canton, Ohio in the annual ceremony. Riley joined Anthony Munoz as the only Bengals players to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame. Riley was honored by his wife Barbra Riley. His son Ken Riley II delivered the acceptance speech.

“I only wish he could have been here for himself to complete his circle,” his wife, Barbara, expressed during her pre-recorded presentation. “But he’s here now.”

Ken Riley II spoke about his father's decision to forgo his position as defensive backs coach in Green Bay to return to Florida A&M and serve as head coach once he retired.

“He had a budding NFL coaching career but he took a job at his alma mater Florida A&M University. He did that because he loved his school but also because he thought we'd be happier back in Flordia than we were in Green Bay…Once we were at FAMU he got calls from SMU, Georgia Tech, and others but he didn't leave. It was important to him that we all finish our education. And, thanks to his and my mother's guidance, we all graduated with college degrees.”

Riley led his alma mater to 48-39-2 record in the MEAC and clinched two MEAC championships. He was also named MEAC coach of the year twice. Riley then transitioned into the role of athletic director in 1994. Under Riley's leadership, FAMU athletics thrived, achieving a funding surplus exceeding $1.2 million, increasing attendance, and attaining the highest profitability in the institution's athletic history. He retired in 2003.