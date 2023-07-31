Ken Riley will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5th. Riley's posthumous addition in Canton comes forty years after his last season as an NFL player.

He last played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1982-1983 season after being drafted with the 135th pick by the team in the 1969 NFL Draft. The Hall of Fame cornerback is fifth all-time in career interceptions with 65 and played 207 games for Cincinnati in his career. Yet, it's arguable that his service to his alma mater, Florida A&M University, is just as significant as his storied NFL career.

“This honor is long overdue, but so well deserved,” Florida A&M president Dr. Larry Robinson said of Riley's enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per the FAMU website. “Unfortunately, Ken is no longer here to celebrate with us, but we know his family and the FAMUly are overjoyed with this news. This will be recognized as a ‘Great Things Moment' for FAMU and Ken’s family. He has now received his due.”

Riley started his career at FAMU in 1965, where he played under legendary coach Jake Gaither. The Barlow, Florida native played quarterback for the Rattlers in his tenure and led the team to a 23-7 record and three SIAC titles. He was inducted into the Florida A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1983.

Upon finishing his playing career, he returned to FAMU and became the head football coach. His return was a true homecoming, as he led his alma mater to 48-39-2 record in the MEAC and clinched two MEAC championships. He was also named MEAC coach of the year twice.

Ken Riley then stepped down as coach in 1993 and served as athletic director from 1994-2003. FAMU athletics saw immense success with Riley at the helm, reaching a funding surplus of over $1.2 million, raising attendance, and bringing forth the highest profitability in the history of athletics at the institution.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN & NFL Network Saturday, August 5th.