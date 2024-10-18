Back in the day, Kenny Smith made an impact in the NBA, having won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets. Nowadays, the Jet continues to contribute to the game as an analyst. Although Smith does have plenty of experience to share his opinions about the NBA, his takes aren't always accepted by the majority. Here is Kenny Smith's 10 wildest NBA takes, ranked.

10. Anthony Davis would elevate any team to a playoff contender

Around this time, Anthony Davis' injury was a huge setback for the Los Angeles Lakers. But while Davis was an important piece for the Lakers, Smith boldly emphasized on the importance of Davis.

He highlighted that Davis' presence is big enough to elevate any bottom-feeding team into a playoff contender as the Lakers would have been higher up in the standings. Although Davis is a huge piece, it was a bit of an exaggeration on the part of Smith.

9. Lecturing Draymond Green

Draymond Green is a talented all-around player who has been a critical piece to the Golden State Warriors' championship run. But while Green's all-around play and defensive tenacity have been lauded, his antics and shenanigans have been uncalled for. Unhappy with Green's behavior, Smith expressed his thoughts on the Warriors forward's controversial behavior.

8. Contradicting take on Brunson's Knicks

While the take itself on Jalen Brunson being the best player in the Eastern Conference is already up for debate, Smith actually contradicted himself. Prior to that, he considered Brunson as the second-best player on the Knicks roster. Knicks fans didn't forget and certainly placed the former NBA veteran on the hot seat.

7. Criticizing NBA player salaries

With more and more NBA players these days earning around $20 million deals, two-time NBA champion Smith wasn't ecstatic about it. He explained that there are players with several flaws that managed to get these lucrative contracts.

However, even players with max deals also have holes in their game. Furthermore, with inflation and talented agents, it's only natural that more NBA players are getting richer deals.

6. Victor Wembanyama will be MVP in four years

Prior to the 2023-2024 season, Victor Wembanyama carried heavy expectations. Fast forward to today, the Spurs rookie lived up to the hype by winning Rookie of the Year.

But even before seeing him play, Kenny Smith proclaimed that Wemby will be an NBA MVP in his fourth season. It was absolutely a bold statement, which remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Wemby will have his work cut out for him if he wants this to materialize.

5. Face-of-the-NBA take will be from the Western Conference

In this segment, Smith explained how any of the two winners from the Western Conference will outshine Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference as the next face of the NBA. A lot of NBA fans will certainly argue about Smith's claims. However, it was Charles Barkley's response that summed it all up.

4. Stephen Curry couldn't shoot as deep as Damian Lillard

Hyped after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Smith proudly said that he didn't think Stephen Curry could shoot the three-ball as deep as Damian Lillard.

Curry naturally makes a living out of three-pointers like he possesses limitless range. As a result, it was certainly a head-scratching statement that triggered a response for the greatest shooter in the world.

3. Picking Anthony Edwards over Luka Doncic

There's no doubt that Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic tore it up this season. However, Smith revealed to the public that he would select Edwards over Luka for the All-NBA First Team.

Although the statement opened room for debate, one may argue that Luka deserves the All-NBA First Team spot. Besides, Luka's Mavs defeated Edwards' Wolves in the Western Conference Finals.

2. Hakeem Olajuwon's Rockets would defeat Michael Jordan's three-peat Bulls

A lot of people wondered what if Michael Jordan didn't briefly retire in 1993. Had he not, staying in the NBA would have paved the way for a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets, a team that won in 1994 and 1995, during Jordan's absence.

But as a member of the Rockets' back-to-back championship teams, Smith boldly claimed that the Rockets would still prevail over Jordan's Bulls. The statement certainly didn't sit well with Jordan fans.

1. Disrespectful comments in the Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu three-point shootout

Having a three-point shootout battle between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu in the NBA All-Star Weekend was a groundbreaking event.

But while Ionescu gave the best shooter in the world a run for his money, Smith's comments didn't sit well among basketball fans in Twitter, now known as X. A lot of basketball fans felt that his remarks ultimately took away from Ionescu's moment.