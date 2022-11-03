5-star Kentucky basketball commit leaves Kanye West’s Donda Academy for Overtime Elite

Donda Academy closed last week for the rest of the school year after Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. That’s left many students and athletes in limbo. Well, one of Donda’s best players, 5-star recruit Robert Dillingham, is officially leaving for Overtime Elite, per The Athletic. He’s currently committed to Kentucky basketball for next season.

Dillingham was the top talent at Donda. He’s No. 1 in California and ranked No. 2 at the point guard position in the entire country. It’s also important to note that his move over to Overtime Elite won’t hurt his college eligibility for the Wildcats.

While Kentucky basketball was upset early in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, this is a program that is top-notch at recruiting high-level talent. They’ve already got four commits that are ranked in the top 30 of the 2023 senior class. Joining Dillingham are Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and Reed Shepard. John Calipari is also eyeing top prospect DJ Wagner and he could sign with the Wildcats in this month’s signing period.

Dillingham isn’t the first player to leave Kanye’s Donda Academy, either. Chuck Bailey III and JJ Taylor also departed after the program was shut down until September. Dillingham had been on OTE’s radar for a while after he was invited to their Opening Night in October. the shifty guard dropped 36 points and after that, Overtime just became even more interested.

Kentucky basketball is currently ranked fourth in the nation heading into the upcoming campaign behind Houston, Gonzaga, and North Carolina. They begin their season on Monday against Howard at home.