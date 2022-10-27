Kanye West’s brutal antisemitic comments leave children without school as Donda Academy closes

Rapper and businessman Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been under serious scrutiny over the last few days for making insensitive antisemitic comments. The latest domino to fall is West’s Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California, which is closing for the rest of the school year, per ESPN.

However, it appears Kanye himself made the decision. School principal Jason Angell sent an email out to all students and parents, as obtained by ESPN:

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Angell wrote. “We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023.”

As noted, the Kanye West-found school will re-open in September of 2023, but that doesn’t change the fact that many children are left in limbo at the moment. Also, the basketball team has three players in ESPN’s top 100 and they now won’t get to compete in The Hoophall Classic and Kentucky Play-By-Play Classic, who rescinded their invitation to Donda after Ye’s comments.

“Kanye’s words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events — a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity and mutual respect,” Play-By-Play Classic founder Jason Treatman said in a statement, via ESPN. “While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda’s hardworking student-athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions.”

Kanye West has also lost two key figures of his sports agency as Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald left the company, while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also followed suit.