Former Kentucky basketball guard Devin Askew is reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who was a starter for California basketball at the start of the 2023-24 basketball season but was sidelined for most of the season due to injury, is moving again according to Joe Tipton of on3sports.
NEWS: Cal guard Devin Askew has submitted the paperwork necessary to enter the transfer portal, his agent @DanielPoneman tells @on3sports. ⁰⁰The 6-3 senior has been injured since Jan. Averaged 15.5 PPG in 22-23.⁰⁰Began his career at Kentucky. Also spent a season at Texas.… pic.twitter.com/ntk5Ow68Mw
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 18, 2024
Askew started his college journey with the Kentucky basketball program during the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists per game as a freshman. Following his first year, he transferred to Texas basketball, where his numbers dipped to 2.1 points and 1.3 assists per game.
After his brief stint at Texas, Askew moved to Cal prior to the 2022-23 season.
Devin Askew’s injury laden career, from Kentucky basketball to California
During his time at Cal, Askew was marred by injuries, particularly during his second year. Despite leading Cal in scoring during the 2022-23 season with an average of 15.5 points on 37.8% shooting from the floor, he only managed to play 13 games, all of which were starts, before his season was cut short due to sports hernia surgery.
For the Bears' 2023-24 opener, Askew started as Cal's point guard and continued as a starter for the first three games.
However, he played in only six games, including three starts, and averaged 6.2 points before suffering a foot injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. The announcement of his season-ending injury was made on January 9.
In his 78 appearances across three teams, Devin Askew has averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game in 24 minutes of play. Throughout his career, he has shot 36.5% from the field and 28.1% from three-point range.