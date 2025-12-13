Spike Lee is ready to watch his New York Knicks fight for the 2025 NBA Cup. The celebrity superfan did not need to think twice about making the trip to Las Vegas and showed up over 30 minutes early for the Knicks' semifinal matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Lee was accompanied in his courtside seats by his son, Jackson Lee. The two were decked out in Knicks gear, prompting the director to proudly represent the “father and son” duo.

Spike Lee is READY to watch his Knicks take on the Magic in the NBA Cup semi-finals 🏀 (via @NBAonPrime)

Lee is always a dedicated Knicks supporter, but he has increased his involvement with the team in 2025-2026. The 68-year-old has thoroughly enjoyed the team's current 8-1 run in its last nine games.

The Knicks stroll into their NBA Cup semifinal matchup with the Magic riding a four-game win streak. They are fresh off a 117-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led the team with 35 points in the win, his third consecutive 30-point game.

The semifinal matchup is a rematch of a six-point game on Dec. 7. New York beat Orlando 106-100 at Madison Square Garden for the third victory of its current win streak.

After getting off to a slow start to the season, the Knicks have just four losses since the start of November. New York enters the semifinals with a 4-1 record in the NBA Cup, with all but one game coming down to the wire.

Conversely, the hot-and-cold Magic enter the rematch just 2-2 in their last four games. Orlando's last two victories both came against the Miami Heat to advance them in the NBA Cup. Desmond Bane was the team's leading scorer in its most recent victory with 37, his third game with as many points in two weeks.