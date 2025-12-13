The Toronto Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract in free agency. Adding him to the starting rotation gives the team a major boost in pitching, and it sounds like he is planning on focusing on one key area to improve his game for next season. If he can follow through with his goal, then it could lead to a huge year for Cease.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” the 29-year-old pitcher claimed that he has a staff of coaches helping him improve his biomechanics, which will allow him to play baseball without thinking as much. Essentially, he'll be able to focus more on the game and less on his form and mechanics when pitching the ball.

“I've got a staff behind me that's going to help my biomechanics and all that, said Dylan Cease. “They take a lot of the thinking out of it to where I can go out and perform.”

The 2025 campaign was a bit of a rocky year for Cease. In his second and final season with the San Diego Padres, he finished with a 4.55 ERA (third-worst in career) and 1.327 WHIP while recording 215 strikeouts through 168.0 innings pitched. He also ended the year with an 8-12 win-loss record.

Working and improving on his mechanics could be what unlocks Dylan Cease to his true potential. If he can get back to a sub-4.00 ERA while maintaining his number of starts (at least 32 starts in five consecutive seasons), then he could emerge as a superstar pitcher for the Blue Jays.