It's been an offseason of change for the Cal Golden Bears basketball team. Following the end of a disappointing regular season, the Golden Bears fired head coach Mark Fox and replaced him with a big name Pac-12 hire. Mark Madsen wasted no time filling out his roster for the upcoming season with some big transfer portal additions. But perhaps one of Cal's biggest additions will come from a player who is already on the roster. Devin Askew, who missed most of last season with an injury, has been cleared for non-contact work as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Source: Cal's Devin Askew (abdomen) has been cleared for non-contact work. Averaged 15.5 PPG last season in just 13 games due to injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 16, 2023

The Golden Bears finished last season with a disappointing 3-29 record and and 2-18 in Pac-12 Conference play. Devin Askew was limited due to injury to only 13 of those games. Askew is a talented guard and a former five-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California. He has the potential to really help this team for the upcoming season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the the 13 games Askew was able to play in, he averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 37.8 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He started all 13 games he played in at a little over 31 minutes per game.

Askew began his college career at Kentucky for the 2020-21 season. He transferred after one year to Texas Tech. Cal will now be his third team in as many years. He potentially has two more years of college eligibility due to his COVID year.