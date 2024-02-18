John Calipari sends message to reporters after Kentucky basketball's win over Auburn.

The Kentucky basketball program took it to Auburn on Saturday night, winning the game 70-59. It was an impressive game for the Wildcats, as Antonio Reeves led the way with 22 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Even so, John Calipari stole the spotlight during the postgame presser after sounding off on reporters.

Calipari reportedly walked into the postgame press conference and sent a fiery message almost immediately, according to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic. It sounds like the Kentucky basketball head coach has had a problem with reporters talking about his players.

“John Calipari comes to the interview room, sees a huge crowd, and says ‘Boy, you came to see something different!' Then says ‘Just keep attacking me and leave my players alone.'”

It's not entirely clear why Calipari went at the reporters like that. Perhaps he doesn't appreciate the boos coming from opposing fans. From the sounds of it, the Kentucky basketball coach is tired of his players being disrespected. Even so, it's a confusing situation for all involved.

Despite that, the Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the nation yet again. They're currently ranked 22nd overall and move on to an 18-7 record on the season after taking down Auburn. Kentucky basketball is gearing up for the March Madness Tournament after winning their second game in a row.

With that said, we should expect the Wildcats to continue playing at a high level for the remainder of the season. They only play two other ranked opponents in the final stretch, Alabama (15) and Tennessee (8). If Kentucky basketball can put on a nice little streak, they'll have a solid amount of confidence for the postseason.