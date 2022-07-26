Justin Edwards’ Kentucky basketball commitment the latest huge score for John Calipari

The rich got richer. John Calipari and Kentucky basketball landed one of the top recruits in the nation on Monday, five-star recruit Justin Edwards. Not only was it a huge get for Calipari and the Wildcats, but it was also a massive personal moment for Edwards. Here’s what the newest member of Kentucky basketball had to say after making the huge decision, per 247 Sports.

“It really just came down to me following my dreams and I have always seen myself playing for Kentucky, that was a childhood dream of mine,” he said of why he chose Kentucky.

Justin Edwards said that playing for Kentucky basketball “was a childhood dream of mine.” Good thing, as he was choosing between Kentucky and their rival, the Tennessee Volunteers. Fortunately, those childhood dreams won out. The newest John Calipari recruit also said that he has “always seen himself” playing for the Wildcats.

But it goes beyond just childhood dreams. Edwards has expressed a desire to make it to the NBA- and he noted how Calipari has an excellent track record of getting top recruits to the pros.

It’s s sentiment that Calipari himself has expressed back to the five-star recruit, according to Justin Edwards himself. The Kentucky basketball coach told the 6-7 wing that he has been wanting to coach him and that he will help Edwards “get where he wants to go.”

That has to be a comforting thing for a recruit to hear, that their coach plans to be in lockstep with them. Together, Justin Edwards and John Calipari could do big things for Kentucky basketball.

With fellow top recruits Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard in two, the sky is the limit for this program.