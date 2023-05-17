Kentucky basketball’s Oscar Tshiebwe proved a lot after his NBA Draft Combine performance. After recording highlight blocks and impressive rebounding numbers, Tshiebwe is slowly gaining attention from multiple teams. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings are among these teams.

Oscar Tshiebwe doing some good things in today’s 5-on-5, and already up to a double-double. Here he is with a block, followed by an offensive rebound and put back. Unsurprisingly, he is rebounding at a high level, which does translate to the NBA.

pic.twitter.com/50fuUpshOb — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) May 17, 2023

In lieu of his success, Oscar Tshiebwe through Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports said: “I believe there will be a team in the NBA that will love what I do.”

This NBA Combine performance has Kentucky basketball fans slowly accepting that their elite big man is heading to the NBA. In their recent NCAA campaign, Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points on 56 percent field goal shooting, which helped them reach the second round of March Madness. More importantly, he led the nation in rebounding by averaging 13.7 rebounds. His defense also does not slump, after recording a block and 1.6 steals per game. Tshiebwe simply rules the paint whenever he is on the court.

Tshiebwe declared for the 2023 draft, but he chose to keep his eligibility that opens a path back to Kentucky basketball. However, Tshiebwe has done a lot of great things for the Wildcats, including being their first unanimous National Player of the Year and being a consensus All-American team selection. It is to not a surprise that one of John Calipari’s best players is on his way to the NBA. The 2023 NBA Draft is on June 22. By that time, the Kentucky faithful will be able to know where Tshiebwe will go.