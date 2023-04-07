The Kentucky Wildcats may lose a big part of their roster with center Oscar Tshiebwe declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft (h/t Jeff Goodman of Stadium), but with the senior retaining his collegiate eligibility, he could still return to the program.

Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 block per game in the 2022 season while shooting 56.0 percent from the field. Though undersized for his position at 6-foot-9 and older than most prospects at 23-years-old, he routinely impressed with his strength, activity level, and quickness.

Furthermore, although he isn’t knocking down shots beyond the rim, he can shoot from out to midrange. If defenses decide to pack the paint, his ability to knock down the open jumper makes his team that much more difficult to guard.

At 260 pounds, he has the strengths and weaknesses one would expect from a player that size.

He can muscle around with other big men in the paint to gain positioning, especially on the boards. The 2021-22 AP Player of the Year and two-time Consensus All-American averaged 5.8 offensive rebounds per game last season, a unique strength that could become his niche at the NBA level.

However, Tshiebwe is much better guarding players inside the paint, as he lacks the foot speed to consistently guard players on the perimeter.

In terms of his current NBA comparisons, Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart would be a solid one. Stewart was the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Like Stewart, Tshiebwe will have to rely on his strength and motor in order to carve out a role in the NBA.