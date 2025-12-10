The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with production from their receivers. But there is hope for their Thursday Night Football clash against the Falcons as Mike Evans is in line for an injury return, according to ESPN.

“Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) is primed for a Week 15 return,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Evans has a ‘great chance’ to play Thursday night against Atlanta, per a source. He has been pushing to play over the next two weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and looks like he's meeting that goal early in the window. The Bucs also expect to have left tackle Tristan Wirfs (oblique) after a week off. Do-it-all safety Tykee Smith (stinger) is probably a long shot, though.

“The presence of Evans can't be understated. When I spoke with an NFC South coach about the Panthers vying for the division, the person replied, ‘Mike Evans coming back to change that.'”

Evans has missed the last six games because of a broken collarbone suffered against the Lions in Week 7. He also missed three earlier games with a hamstring injury.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans could make a difference

He has only played in four games this season. And he will surely miss a chance to have his 12th straight 1,000-yard season. He has just 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. Plus, it’s hard to imagine him jumping back into the fray at full speed.

Article Continues Below

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is holding out hope for Evans and tackle Tristan Wirfs to play, according to buccaneers.com.

“Short week, but they did not play yesterday,” Bowles said. “So we will continue to work them in, and we will see where we are on Wednesday.”

The reason Evans makes such a difference is not only his catches and yards. He is also the Buccaneers’ deep threat. That stretches defenses and opens up other things. Also, he commands double teams. That means other receivers can have one-on-one opportunities.

Evans is the team's deep threat and high-point, back-shoulder catch specialist. He routinely commands double teams, which creates advantageous one-on-one matchups for teammates.