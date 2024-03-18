Kentucky has always been a destination for a lot of one-and-d0ne prospects. This ability to develop great players has helped them cement their legacy as a blue blood. But, this season they are trying to make it back into national title contention. Coach John Calipari has a lot of schemes and adjustments in his bag to bring out for March Madness but a familiar hurdle awaits him, Coach Greg Kampe and Oakland.
While every higher-seeded team was celebrating on Selection Sunday, John Calipari anticipated a tough matchup in the first round. It was revealed that Kentucky was facing Oakland which meant that he had to face Coach Greg Kampe. The two apparently have a very close friendship. The Wildcats' head honcho even cheered for them in the Horizon League Tournament, via UK Sports Network
“We go way back. He is not a good coach. He is a great coach. It’s funny, I watched their championship game because it was Greg Kampe. I watched the second half, and they won, and I was cheering. He does a good job and has good players… He is good at what he does, and he could be coaching anywhere,” the Kentucky basketball head coach said.
Kentucky set to clash with Oakland
While this matchup was bound to happen at one point, Coach Kampe felt sad. He noted how his Oakland squad could have faced anyone in the field of 68 just not the Kentucky basketball program, via Jenna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit
“They don't want me to get beat and I don't want them to get beat. I just want to play against someone I don't know!” Coach Kampe said.
The two were just joking around about playing each other in March Madness. Now, it will become a reality.
More than the chess match between these two great coaches. Interesting players also have the opportunity to break out. Trey Townsend just put up 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out five assists in Oakland's win over Milwaukee. DQ Cole has also shown his capability to facilitate Kampe's offense well.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has the deadly duo of Rob Dillingham and Tre Mitchell at their disposal. Reed Sheppard has also been an interesting spark plug off the bench for the Wildcats.