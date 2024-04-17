Duke basketball star Jeremy Roach made a big decision regarding his future on Tuesday. Roach has played four seasons with the Blue Devils and he has been a big part of the program since day one. However, Roach just made the call to move on from Duke and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. If Roach does decide to come back to college, he won't be going back to the Blue Devils.
It hasn't been very long since Jeremy Roach decided that he was going to leave the Duke basketball program, but he is already getting a lot of attention from top teams in the transfer portal. This isn't a big surprise as he had a great season last year for the Blue Devils, and right now, Kentucky basketball, Arkansas and St. John's appear to be leading the charge in the portal.
“St. John’s, Kentucky and Arkansas are Among the leaders for @DukeMBB transfer Jeremy Roach, source confirms,” Adam Zagoria said in a tweet.
It's a bit surprising to see three teams already take the lead in his recruitment after a decision was announced on Tuesday night, but it just goes to show how much actually goes on before a player enters the transfer portal.
This would be a massive get for new Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope. He hasn't been with the Wildcats for long, and he has a chance to make an immediate splash in the transfer portal.
Last season, Roach averaged 14 PPG and he was one of the best players on the Duke basketball team. When he entered the transfer portal, he instantly became one of the best available options, and he is going to be able to choose from some very good basketball teams.
There is still a chance that Roach decides that the NBA is the best choice for him, and none of this transfer portal stuff will matter. He is testing the NBA Draft waters, and he is a very good player. It's going to be interesting to see the decisions that he makes in the coming months.
Jeremy Roach says goodbye to Duke basketball
If Jeremy Roach does decide to come back to college, it' going to be weird to see him not playing for the Duke basketball team. Roach was been with the Blue Devils for four seasons, and just because he is entering the transfer portal doesn't mean that Duke isn't an incredibly special to him. He announced his decision on Tuesday night and had a goodbye message for Duke.
“Duke nation, thank you for a special four years,” Jeremy Roach said in a social media post. “My experience at Duke has been unforgettable and made me a better person, leader and player. To Coach K, Coach Scheyer and all of my other coaches, teammates, managers and support staff: Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me become the best version of myself. I am forever grateful to be part of the Brotherhood. To the Cameron Crazies: thank you for making Duke a special place to play. Some of the best memories of my life are because of you all, so thank you. With all of that being said, I'll be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. Thank you again for everything. I'll always be a Blue Devil and am so grateful to have been able to call Duke home for the last four years.”
Now, all we can do is wait for Roach to make his next decision about whether or not he wants to go pro. If he doesn't, then he will have another decision to make in regards to where he wants to play next season.