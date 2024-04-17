The Duke basketball team saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in the Elite 8 a couple weeks ago, and now players are making their decisions about their future. One Blue Devils player that had a big decision to make is Jeremy Roach. Roach has had a special four years with the Duke program, and on Tuesday, he decided to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility and also entering the transfer portal. Huge news for the Blue Devils.
Jeremy Roach has spent all four of his college basketball seasons playing for Duke basketball, and that is a little bit rare in today's era of college basketball. He will now either be going to the NBA Draft or playing for a different college next season. He will test the NBA Draft waters and come back to college if that is what he thinks is best.
“Duke nation, thank you for a special four years,” Jeremy Roach said in a social media post. “My experience at Duke has been unforgettable and made me a better person, leader and player. To Coach K, Coach Scheyer and all of my other coaches, teammates, managers and support staff: Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me become the best version of myself. I am forever grateful to be part of the Brotherhood. To the Cameron Crazies: thank you for making Duke a special place to play. Some of the best memories of my life are because of you all, so thank you. With all of that being said, I'll be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. Thank you again for everything. I'll always be a Blue Devil and am so grateful to have been able to call Duke home for the last four years.”
Jeremy Roach still has some decisions to make
Jeremy Roach will not be going back to the Duke basketball team next season, but he does still have some decisions to make. He decided to declare for the NBA Draft, but he can still withdraw and come back to college. He has a decision to make there, and then if he does come back to college, he has to decide where he wants to transfer to. Roach has always been one of the better players in college basketball, and he is already getting attention from big schools.
Last season at Duke, Roach finished the year averaging 14.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG and 3.3 APG. Roach has been an important piece to the puzzle for the Blue Devils since his freshman season, and he is going to be a very good pickup for another school if he does end up coming back to college.
One school that is reportedly interested in Roach is Kentucky, according to a report from Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio. Roach is an experienced player that has proven his ability time and time again. He is going to be a very popular name in the transfer portal, and he will hear from a lot of top programs.