The Kentucky basketball program has been searching for a new head coach after John Calipari left for Arkansas. However, just days after Calipari's departure, the team has zeroed in on a new leader. Kentucky is targeting BYU basketball's Mark Pope as its new coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports. A deal is expected to come together in the near future.
Pope was among the top candidates to replace Calipari, who served the team for 15 years. Pope's name came further to light after Baylor head coach Drew Scott opted to stay with the Bears. Other Kentucky suitors included Auburn's Bruce Pearl and Alabama's Nate Oats. In the end, Pope won the Wildcats' favor after a respectable tenure at BYU.
Can BYU's Mark Pope help restore the glory of Kentucky basketball?
Mark Pope is no stranger to the Kentucky basketball culture. He was a member of the Wildcats' national title team from 1996. After taking up coaching, he became one of the most respected minds in college basketball. Most notably, he joined the BYU basketball program in 2019 and helped the team reach great heights.
Pope achieved a 110-51 record as Head Coach of the Cougars, including a 66-12 home record at the Marriot Center. BYU had two NCAA Tournament appearances during Pope's five-year tenure. In 2021, the Cougars earned the No. 6 seed in the East region but lost 73-62 to a talented UCLA team in the first round.
Later, Pope helped lead the team to another sixth-seeded showing in the 2024 March Madness bracket. His squad fought hard but lost 71-67 to Duquesne in another first-round exit.
Pope's coaching efforts have not gone without recognition. He was named to the Naismith Coach of the Late Season Watchlist in 2023-24 after leading the Cougars to a 23-11 record and the program's 31st total NCAA Tournament showing.
BYU navigated the challenges that came with changing conferences in 2023. After spending several years in the West Coast Conference, the program joined the ranks of the Big 12, where they competed respectably. Pope's squad finished fifth in the conference standings. They also earned notable wins against previously ranked No. 7 Kansas, No. 11 Baylor, and No. 24 Iowa.
Pope can undoubtedly lead a team to great success, but how will he fare compared to the legacy John Calipari left?
Will John Calipari's Kentucky basketball legacy be eclipsed?
The Wildcats were a force during John Calipari's tenure. He helped the team to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including a championship in 2011-12. In addition, Calipari coached some of the best basketball talent in the world during his 15 years in Lexington.
Calipari's last season with Kentucky did not go as planned. The program finished at 23-10 and earned another March Madness trip as the No. 3 seed in the South region. However, the team took a stunning 80-76 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first round. Thus, rumors of Calipari's future flamed.
The longtime head coach had reportedly held the Arkansas coaching job with high regard, so when he got the opportunity, he jumped for it. Nevertheless, the shoes he wore at Kentucky will be hard to fill.
Fans, players, and analysts will never forget Calipari's time with the Wildcats. Now, it is time for a new era to unfold, one that Mark Pope hopes to spearhead into great success.