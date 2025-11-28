The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-3-1 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Packers held Detroit’s top-three scoring offense to 24 points for an impressive win over their division rival.

Micah Parsons extended an impressive sack streak last week, dumping Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy twice in a 23-6 victory. And the All-Pro pass rusher was at it again on Thursday. Parsons got to Jared Goff 2.5 times in Green Bay’s 31-24 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The four-time Pro Bowler is now up to 12.5 sacks on the season. Parsons is the first player in football history with at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons, per Jordan Schultz on X.

Micah Parsons dominates Detroit on Thanksgiving Day

Article Continues Below

The Packers landed Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys just prior to the start of the season. Green Bay immediately did what Dallas refused to do and locked Parsons up on a long term deal. The Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million extension. And the star edge rusher made an immediate impact on his new team.

The Packers boast the league’s fourth-ranked overall defense after 12 games, allowing 284.8 yards per contest. Parsons has 38 total tackles and a forced fumble along with the 12.5 sacks. And his presence has helped create a formidable front in Green Bay as the unit has 32 total sacks – ninth-best in the NFL.

The Packers’ offense also impressed on Thursday. Jordan Love tied Brett Favre’s franchise record with four passing touchdowns on Thanksgiving as Green Bay won its third straight game.

It wasn’t all good news for the Packers on Thursday, however. During one of Parsons' sacks, Devonte Wyatt suffered a season-ending injury. The big defensive lineman got rolled up on by teammate Warren Brinson. Wyatt needed to be carted off the field in Detroit.