The Kentucky basketball program is going through a major change in leadership after the departure of John Calipari. The Wildcats have begun a deep search for their next head coach, and BYU's Mark Pope has emerged as a candidate, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports. Pope comes to light after Scott Drew dropped out of the sweepstakes to remain with Baylor.
John Calipari stunned the college basketball world when he left Kentucky for Arkansas after 15 years with the Wildcats. He set a high standard for the program that will be hard to replace. Nevertheless, the Wildcats believe they have a suitor in Mark Pope.
Pope was a member of Kentucky's national title team from 1996 and has become one of the NCAA's most respected coaches. He joined the BYU basketball program in 2019 and helped the team reach great heights. Pope has achieved a 110-51 record as Head Coach of the Cougars, including a 66-12 home record at the Marriott Center.
