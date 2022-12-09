By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Liam Coen was the man behind the scenes of Baker Mayfield’s standout Los Angeles Rams performance on Thursday Night Football vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Coen, the Rams offensive coordinator, helped Mayfield prepare speed-round style for the Thursday night game after he touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Now, the Rams coordinator is leaving to accept the offensive coordinator position he once held with Kentucky football, sources told Chris Mortenson of ESPN.

Liam Coen is headed back to Kentucky football, where he was the offensive coordinator during the 2021 season.

Coen’s move to Kentucky football is his latest in a flip-flop between Lexington and Los Angeles. From 2018 to 2019, he served as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Rams, before he was promoted to the role of assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

He left to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Kentucky football in 2021, then took that same position for the Rams this year.

Now, he’ll be returning back to Lexington to join Mark Stoops’ staff. He’ll be needed, as the Kentucky football offense mustered just 22 points per game this season after averaging 32.3 per contest under the tutelage of Liam Coen in 2021.

The Wildcats went from a 10-win team to seven-win team. Clearly, Stoops and company felt Coen’s absence played a role in this.

But with key Wildcats players like Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez declaring for the NFL Draft, Liam Coen will be tasked with helping the program find their next great contributors on offense.

It will be fun to watch.