To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season.

Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.

After the game, Mayfield was asked about his sentiments toward his failed stint with the Panthers, via The Athletic’s Joe Person:

“I’m thankful for the guys back in Carolina,” said Baker Mayfield after the Rams’ win. “My teammates. I love those guys. It sucked having to leave. But when it works out like this, it’s for the best. And I think they understand that.”

Mayfield played in eight games for the Panthers. In his six starts, the Oklahoma product went 1-5 and could never get it going in his first season on a new team.

His transition showed how difficult it is to assimilate to an entirely new roster on the fly – which makes his incredible debut with the Rams all the more incredible.

Baker Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards with his lone touchdown pass being the one that clinched the game in the dying seconds.

The box score stat line doesn’t jump out at you. But the composure to run a completely foreign offense with unfamiliar players and not only perform admirably, but lead the team to victory was indeed a sight to behold.

With injuries ravaging the Rams in what’s been a lost season, riding out the Baker Mayfield experience the rest of the way doesn’t sound so bad.