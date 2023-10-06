The Kentucky football team is quietly off to a stellar 5-0 start, and after last week's 33-14 drubbing of #22 Florida, the Wildcats are ranked in the AP Poll for the first time this season as they have checked in at #2o. Kentucky has beaten Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Vanderbilt and Florida to begin the year, but the road in the SEC is about to get much more difficult. The Wildcats have seven games remaining on the schedule, and five of those games are against teams that are currently ranked in the top-25. The back half of the season is going to be an absolute gauntlet for this Kentucky football team. Four of those ranked teams are in the SEC, and the Wildcats also still have one more non-conference game as they finish the season with their rivalry game against Louisville, who is in the ACC. Perhaps the toughest game of Kentucky's difficult stretch will come this weekend as the Wildcats hit the road to take on the #1 team in the country, Georgia football.

Georgia football has won the past two national championships and they entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to win it again this year. However, winning the national title three years in a row is a feat that rarely comes around, and so far this season, the Bulldogs haven't looked like the best team in the country. They are 5-0 are they still hold that top spot, but let's be honest: Georgia is only ranked #1 because of what they've done in past years, not because of what they've done this year. Georgia has played two power five teams: South Carolina and Auburn. The Bulldogs trailed South Carolina 14-3 at halftime and they trailed Auburn 17-10 in the third quarter. They ended up beating the Gamecocks somewhat comfortably, but they barely squeaked by a Tigers squad that is simply not very good. They could turn it around, but this Georgia team hasn't looked like the past two Bulldogs teams, and now they have an undefeated, ranked team coming into their house. Here are three predictions for Saturday's big SEC clash.

Kentucky's defense will hold Georgia to under 25 points

Against South Carolina and Auburn, Georgia football scored 24 and 27 points. The offense has struggled against somewhat competent defenses, and Kentucky football will be the best one they have faced thus far. The Wildcats haven't given up more than 28 points in a game this season, and while Georgia will also be their hardest test, expect that defense to have another good game. They're going to make life tough on the Bulldogs, and they're going to be able to hang around in this game because of it.

Ray Davis with have two touchdowns

Ray Davis has been spectacular so far for Kentucky through five weeks. The senior running back has just under 600 yards and eight touchdowns through five games, and he is averaging 7.8 YPC. He has been a huge reason for Kentucky's offensive success so far this year, and if they are going to have a chance in this one, he is going to need another big performance. Expect Davis to give this offense some momentum with another good day in the backfield. He's going to find the end zone a couple times this weekend.

Kentucky will pull off the upset

Georgia has avoided the upset so far, but it was mighty close last weekend. They aren't going to escape this time, however, and Kentucky football is going to pull off the upset on the road. Georgia is favored by 14.5, and no one is expecting the Wildcats to have a chance in this one. The Wildcats are by far the best team that the Bulldogs will have faced up to this point, and they are going to come into this one ready to fight. Don't be shocked at all if the Wildcats leave Athens with a W.

Kentucky vs. Georgia gets going at 6:00 PM ET from Athens, GA, and the game will be airing on ESPN.