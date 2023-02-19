Kevin Durant can change the narrative of his career by leading the Phoenix Suns to a championship, according to Charles Barkley. The NBA analyst has famously called Durant a “bus rider” for winning titles with ready-made championship teams, but the newest Suns’ star finds himself in a different situation in Phoenix.

The Golden State Warriors had already won a championship before signing Durant in 2016 and winning two straight titles. The Suns, on the other hand, are still looking to win the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2023

“There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him,” Barkley told Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, regarding Kevin Durant. “He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.”

In the eyes of some NBA fans and media members, Durant gets less credit for winning his two rings than other superstars deserve for their titles. Even though Durant was a back-to-back NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors were still viewed as Stephen Curry’s team. Not only did the Warriors win a championship before Durant showed up, but Curry and Golden State also won the 2022 title after the new Suns’ forward left.

The Suns were not considered to be among the top championship contenders before making the trade for Durant. Phoenix might have been Devin Booker’s team a few weeks ago. If the Suns win the 2023 NBA Finals, it’ll likely be because of Durant.

Durant was an MVP candidate before suffering a knee injury that has kept him sidelined through the All-Star break. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game on 55.9% shooting from the field.

When healthy, Durant might still be the best player in the NBA.

Phoenix came up short in the 2021 NBA Finals. After winning eight more games than any other team last season, the Suns were embarrassed in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant was unable to be the leader of a championship team with the Brooklyn Nets. Maybe he’ll get that chance in Phoenix.