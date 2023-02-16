The Phoenix Suns unveiled their brand new star, Kevin Durant, in an introductory press conference at the Footprint Center with legions of fans in attendance. Many topics, some juicy ones like his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, were touched on, but perhaps the most significant one to the team’s championship hopes revolved around Durant’s new teammate, Devin Booker.

Durant had been linked to Phoenix since last offseason when he first requested a trade out of Brooklyn. The 26-year-old three-time All-Star was naturally pegged as a primary reason for those motivations. Durant elaborated a bit on what it is about Booker that helped make the Suns his top destination.

“He has a pure game, He can score from every area of the floor with efficiency,” Durant said at the presser, via the NBA Twitter account. “He’s just such a quiet efficient scorer, and he goes about his business on and off the court in just a mature manner. I just wanted to be part of his journey and see how good he can get from here. He’s just one of those players I really admire, and people are going to be doing classes on him once he’s done playing.”

Booker’s luster has now attracted two future Hall of Famers in Durant and Chris Paul. With both in their mid and late-30s, respectively, Booker will be tapped as the cornerstone of the franchise for many years to come. The addition of Durant should only help facilitate that process just as Paul did when the Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021.

Of course, the former Kentucky Wildcat is by no means an up-and-comer and is already a well-established force in the league. Each member of what is now the latest Big Three has had had their fair share of health problems-Durant is hoping to make his debut sometime soon after the All-Star break and Booker returned last Tuesday for his first game since Christmas.

If that core his healthy, though, Phoenix will be the favorite to win the West, and possibly the NBA Championship. Durant realized that, and found his way to the Valley.

Fans will now let Durant’s praise of Booker carry them though these next couple weeks until the fantasies become reality.