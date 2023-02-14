Devin Booker has endured ups and downs during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns’ superstar recently commented on the team’s progression over the years, per Kellan Olson.

“We were probably the laughing stock of the NBA about 4-5 years ago and just turning that around to something serious, to championships contenders, is a quick turnaround for us,” Booker said of the Suns. “We take a lot of pride in what we’ve built here.”

The Suns acquired Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline. KD reportedly specifically wanted to be dealt to Phoenix. Devin Booker addressed Durant’s desire to join him with the Suns.

“For this to be a destination that Kev (Kevin Durant) wanted to come to is a big sign of that, to show respect of what we’ve done so far,” Booker stated. “We still have more to do but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Suns had previously endured an injury-plagued campaign which led to fairly mediocre results. But they are now regarded as Western Conference favorites by many people around the NBA world.

As the Brooklyn Nets know, paring superstars together doesn’t always pan out as expected. Brooklyn seemingly had a dynasty on their hands before everything fell apart. There are no guarantees for the Suns. With that being said, Phoenix has to feel content with their situation. Devin Booker is one of the best young players in the game while Kevin Durant still posts MVP caliber numbers into his mid-30’s.

Booker and Co. will try to make an NBA Finals run during the 2022-23 postseason.