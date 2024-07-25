Kevin Durant's injury status has been one of the biggest storylines ahead of Team USA's 2024 Summer Olympics campaign. The Phoenix Suns star has been dealing with a calf injury that has forced him to the sidelines for much of their work ahead of the Games, and fans everywhere are wondering if he's going to be healthy enough to play once things get underway.

With the team now in Paris, the pressure is on for Durant to get himself healthy enough in time for the action. The good news, though, is that it sounds like Durant himself is expecting to be good to go for the Games, as he indicated that he is getting better everyday, which would be a huge boost for an already loaded Team USA squad.

Via Marc J. Spears:

“USA Basketball forward Kevin Durant (calf) says at a press conference that each day he is getting better and has been practicing. Durant’s opening statement spoke as if he expects to play in the Olympics as he said he ‘look forward to playing with some of the best players.'”

Kevin Durant looking to take the court for Team USA

This is a great update from Durant, as he seems intent on doing whatever he can to get himself on the court for Team USA. He still has a bit of time to get himself ready, as their first real contest isn't until Sunday, July 28th against Serbia, so if he can continue to get better over the next few days, he should have a real shot to play in that game.

Team USA won each of their five friendlies ahead of the tournament without Durant, and given the star power they have at their disposal, they should be fine even if he cannot go. Considering how talented the superstar forward is, though, and how they narrowly escaped defeat against South Sudan and Germany, having all the help they can get could be vital to winning gold at the Games.

Everyone has been keeping a close eye on Durant ahead of the Olympics, and now that they are very nearly here, his injury situation is still the top storyline surrounding this team. It sounds like he's expecting to play sooner rather than later, but until he takes the court in a real game, Team USA fans are going to be sitting on pins and needles waiting for updates on his status.