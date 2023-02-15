It still feels unreal for the Phoenix Suns and their fans. Even Deandre Ayton is seemingly still trying to process the fact that Kevin Durant is now part of the team.

“That’s the question i’m trying to answer my damned self. I’m really speechless to be honest. We got KD! Ain’t that something?!,” Ayton exclaimed following the Suns’ 120-109 home win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports.

Ayton also said that he is still in the phase of getting used to seeing Kevin Durant in practice with the Suns.

“It’s still unbelievable coming into practice and you see the same seven footer. It’s KD. Everything’s falling into place and we’re making him family, man.”

Kevin Durant has yet to see action on the floor for the Suns, but he watched his new teammates rip Sacramento apart. Ayton was on fire versus the Kings. Perhaps inspired by one of his childhood heroes sitting on the Suns’ bench, Ayton fired 29 points to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, while Chris Paul turned back the hands of time with a vintage performance, scoring 17 points and dishing out 17 dimes. Those are Kevin Durant’s new teammates, who he will look to help carry the load once he’s ready to go. The expectation is that Durant, who is still recovering from a right knee injury, will be ready sometime after the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Suns next play the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Thursday.