The Sacramento Kings (32-24) visit the Phoenix Suns (31-27) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sacramento has won three of their last four games and remains in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 55% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Phoenix has won four of their last five and has risen into fourth place in the West. The Suns covered 54% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the division rivals. Phoenix took the first matchup on the road back in November, 122-117.

Here are the Kings-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Suns

TV: NBCS California, Bally Arizona

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to be the best “feel-good” story in the league. Despite holding the longest playoff drought in the league, the Kings are well-positioned to not only make the playoffs but to have a home-court advantage in the first round! Sacramento makes their money on the offensive end. The Kings lead the league in scoring, averaging 119.6 PPG. They do a great job pushing the ball on the fast break and making the extra pass as they rank eighth in fast break scoring and fifth in assists. Those assists lead to a lot of open looks as Sacramento holds the third-highest shooting percentage in the NBA. They are lethal from beyond the arc as well where they rank in the top 10 in both threes made and three-point shooting percentage.

Sacramento rosters a number of capable scorers as six players average at least 12.0 PPG. That being said, they have two clear leaders on their team via De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox leads the team in scoring with 24.6 PPG. He’s not just a scorer, however, as he also chips in 4.3 RPG and serves as a strong playmaker with 6.2 APG. The 25-year-old has been red-hot of late, eclipsing 30 points in five of his last six games. That includes Saturday’s win over Dallas where he scored 36 points in an overtime thriller. After a quiet 11-point outing against the Suns back in November, expect Fox to make up for it in a big way tonight.

It’s not every day that your center leads your team in assists, but that is exactly what is happening in Sacramento. In addition to averaging the second-most rebounds in the NBA, Domantas Sabonis leads his team with 6.9 APG. The talented big man is a capable scorer as well, averaging 18.7 PPG. He is one of the most efficient finishers in the game, shooting 61% from the field. Like Fox, Sabonis is coming off a monster effort in their most recent win as he scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds on Saturday.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix hasn’t gotten to reap the benefits of their massive trade deadline acquisition yet considering Kevin Durant remains out with an injury. In theory, that would hurt them in the short term considering their lack of wing depth but that has not been the case. The Suns have won seven of their last 10 games and are rocketing up the Western Conference standings. Phoenix features an elite defense that allows just 111.3 PPG – the fifth-lowest mark in the league. Offensively, they do a great job sharing the ball as they rank third in assists. Those extra passes lead to open looks left and right and as a result, the Suns shoot the fifth-highest percentage from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Suns project favorably tonight considering they hold a stellar 19-9 home record and are a perfect 8-0 in divisional games.

Phoenix is led by superstar guard Devin Booker. Booker missed over a month with an injury but returned last week and didn’t miss a beat. In two games since returning, Booker scored 19 and 21 points in just 26 minutes per game. Expect his numbers to continue to climb as his minutes creep back up to his pre-injury averages. Tonight could be a great opportunity for a Booker breakout game considering he dropped 44 points on the Kings the last time they met up.

The X-factor for Phoenix tonight is big man Deandre Ayton. The skilled center has been red-hot of late, averaging 25 PPG and 10.8 RPG across his last five games. He faces a tough matchup against the skilled Domantas Sabonis but should be up to the task considering his strong play.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

Although the Suns are playing better right now, I like Sacramento to keep things close in what is a pivotal division game for both Pacific teams.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +2.5 (-110)