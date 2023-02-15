Kevin Durant has yet to make his debut for the Phoenix Suns, but after watching Chris Paul’s put up a monster game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, he should be excited to suit up for the franchise.

Paul made history in the contest as he propelled the Suns to the 120-109 win. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and 19 assists, perfectly dictating their offense as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Josh Okogie all exploded.

With his performance, he now owns the record for the second-most assists in a game by a player that is 37 years old or older. CP3 is currently 37. Steve Nash owns the top spot, but Paul actually fell short by just one assist. Nash had 20 dimes at 37 years old back in 2011 when he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul’s feat is more impressive, though. He needed just four quarters to make his impact felt, while Nash recorded his assist mark in a triple-OT game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Now imagine how many more assists Chris Paul would pile up once Kevin Durant plays for the Suns? KD is one of the most gifted scorers in the history of the league, and it’s hard to see him wasting the beautiful dimes that Paul would throw his way.

Phoenix fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Durant take the court with his new teammates. He is still recovering from a knee injury, and he is set to be out at least until after the All-Star break. However, with him and Paul pairing up, it’s definitely worth the wait.