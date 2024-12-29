Even after firing Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings still dealt with the same issues they've had all season when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated them. After the game, De'Aaron Fox spoke to the media about what needs to change in the Kings' locker room and may have hinted at wanting them to get some help.

“We have to find a way to get better,” Fox said via The Athletic's Law Murray. “Whether that's players that aren't in this locker room or the players in this locker room. We have to buckle down and get better.”

The Western Conference continues to improve every year, and there's a chance that everybody will start to lap them if they don't try to get better.

“The conference is continuing to grow, so we have to grow with it,” Fox said.

The Kings already have a loaded roster, with about six or seven of their players being able to score in double digits on any given night. The offense isn't the problem, but it's been the defense that has held them back the entire season. They just gave up 132 points to the Lakers, who didn't have LeBron James. If they want to get better, it may start internally before trying to find someone on the outside to fix things.

De'Aaron Fox reacts to Kings firing Mike Brown

The NBA world was in shock when the Kings fired Mike Brown a day after losing to the Detroit Pistons. It may have been even more shocking for the players on the team, but De'Aaron Fox offered a different perspective when asked about Brown.

“That’s the nature of the job that we have,” Fox said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “Obviously, him signing his extension this summer, we thought we would be together a whole lot longer. But that’s the decision that they made. But at the end of the day too, he’s still getting paid. A great part of being an NBA player, being an NBA coach is those things can happen, but contracts are guaranteed.”

Some would think that Fox was one of the leading forces to get Brown fired, while others say that he actually wanted the coach here. At the end of the day, it seemed like the organization put the blame on him for why they've been in such a slump this season.