Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings have had a so-so start to their season, going 4-6 prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Against their hated rivals, though, the team put together their best performance this season. Led by De’Aaron Fox’s heroics, Sacramento eked out a 120 – 114 win over their rivals.

After their win over the Lakers, De’Aaron Fox put on his best Batman impression on Twitter. The star point guard called on Kings fans by sending this message after their game.

LIGHT THE BEAM! 🟣🔦 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) November 12, 2022

Fox put together an impressive performance to lead the Kings to victory. He paced Sacramento with 32 points on highly efficient shooting from the field. Fox also flirted with a triple double, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out 12 assists during the game. The team needed every single ounce of his performance in this game.

The Kings are looking to break the longest active playoff drought this season. They acquired some intriguing pieces in the offseason, such as Kevin Huerter (who had 16 points against the Lakers) and Malik Monk. In addition, Sacramento selected forward Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick. Murray has been quietly impressive for them all season long. With De’Aaron Fox leading the way, anything is possible

The Lakers, on the other hand, continue their slide down the standings after their loss to the Kings. Their experiment with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook has not worked out well for them this season. With LeBron missing more time over the next few weeks, it’s possible that their slide continues even after this game.

After this scintillating matchup, the Kings will face another struggling Pacific contender in the Golden State Warriors. Unlike the Lakers, though, the Dubs have been looking better as of late.