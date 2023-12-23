After De'Aaron Fox set the modern-day Kings record for total assists, Mike Brown believed that more records were coming for the star PG.

After their magical run last season, there was one burning question about the Sacramento Kings. Are they for real? We've seen many playoff teams fall off after the luster of their Cinderella run fades. In their second season, Sacramento is proving that they are, indeed, for real. A big reason for their continued success is the brilliance of De'Aaron Fox.

Fox has been the driving force behind the Kings' high-octane offense. His ability to push the ball down the court and create for his teammates has been amazing. After Fox broke the record for total assists in the Sacramento-era Kings, head coach Mike Brown had a bold declaration about the star point guard, per Brenden Nunes.

“Mike Brown on De'Aaron Fox breaking the Sacramento-era record for total assists: “He's just getting started. He's 26, and he's already broken that record. There's going to be a lot of records broken.”

The Kings are a solid 17-10 this season after a win against the Phoenix Suns. After finishing in second place last season, Sacramento has been overshadowed by the upstart Timberwolves and Thunder. However, they continue to hum along at a nice pace this season. Fox, in particular, has been otherworldly this season. He's averaging a career-high 29.7 points on great efficiency, along with 6.2 assists per game and 1.6 takeaways per game.

After the misery that the fanbase experienced over the last decades, the Kings are enjoying some much-deserved success. With Fox playing at an all-time level, there's a legitimate chance for this team to go deeper than last season. They've tasted what the playoffs feel like, got a whiff of that postseason action. Now, they're gunning for the Finals.