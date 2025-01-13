DeMar DeRozan returned to the Windy City for the first time since getting traded to the Sacramento Kings in the offseason, and he was given a tribute video for the three years he was with the franchise. After the game, DeRozan shared his thoughts on the tribute video and returning back to Chicago.

“It was cool to come back to a place where they loved you, appreciated you,” DeRozan said via Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson. “My 3 years here felt like 10. I enjoyed my time here. It was fun. Stuff like that goes a long way. I'm always humbled by any type of appreciation they show.

“The first moment I came here, I tried to give my all to this organization and city. And I think it showed. You can't fake it when you genuinely put everything into representing the Bulls. I embodied the culture of Chicago.”

It was a solid three years for DeRozan on the Bulls, despite them only making the playoffs once and losing in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks. That season, the Bulls were at the top of the Eastern Conference for some time, but injury issues to Lonzo Ball made them slip in the standings. DeRozan noted that he thinks about what could have been if Ball stayed healthy.

“For sure because that's why we came here—to play together,” DeRozan said.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings finding a groove

The Kings were able to defeat the Bulls 124-119, as they're currently on a seven-game winning streak. It was a slow start to the season for the Kings, and there were a lot of questions on whether this team would be able to make the playoffs this year, even after adding DeMar DeRozan in the offseason.

The Kings then made a major move and fired Mike Brown, with Doug Christie filling in as the interim head coach. Under Christie, the Kings have looked like a different team and they are now 9th in the Western Conference. There were rumors that they could possibly look to try and add more pieces, but it's safe to say they have all they need to compete.

Hopefully, the Kings can be able to continue their winning ways, and they have a few tough games coming up that will test them. For now, it's good to see that they've found themselves back in the winning column, and it'll be interesting to see if they'll keep climbing the standings.