Domantas Sabonis has been putting the league on notice but no one seems to be paying attention. Mike Brown's squad may have hit an inconsistent stretch after the NBA All-Star break but they have been ticking boxes in the win column for the past two games. The latest win came at the expense of the San Antonio Spurs. Coach Gregg Popovich's squad was looking to get the upset but a scoring outburst from De'Aaron Fox and a big shot ended their hopes.
Fans went rabid when Domantas Sabonis placed an exclamation point on his game against the Spurs. He hit the last shot to send the opponents home as the Kings notched their 37th win of the season.
DOMANTAS SABONIS GO-AHEAD BUCKET WITH 7 SECONDS TO GO 🙌pic.twitter.com/JTw3iO2vdq
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2024
The bucket that got them there got reactions like, “Yo they were not lying Sabonis got a valid case for MVP will he win it no. But he deserves more credit.”
Some Kings fans even compared De'Aaron Fox to late game hero, “It's crazy that Sabonis wasn't an All-star. I think he is more influential to this Sacramento team than Fox.”
Others chose to compliment how well the Kings duo were able to lift their team up, “De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis combined for 24 of our 31 4th quarter points.”
Kings edge out Spurs
The two did put up numbers that were crucial to the defeat of the Spurs in the whole four quarters. Fox led the Kings in scoring by knocking down 14 out of his 32 attempts from the field. This along with going four for four on the free throw line netted him 32 points. He also dropped five assists and grabbed the same amount of rebounds.
Sabonis was the star of the show. In 38 minutes of action, he was an assist short of a triple-double. Nonetheless, he took advantage of the Spurs who were missing Victor Wembanyama in the paint. This led to him scoring 31 points and ripping 17 rebounds out of the air with ease. They also got backup as Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk combined for 35 points. One of those buckets from Monk even tied the game up in the clutch.
Coach Gregg Popovich's Spurs may have had four 20+ point scorers but it was to no avail.