MLB free agency is underway, and teams are in negotiations with numerous players in the hopes of signing them. One key player to keep an eye on is Ranger Suarez, as the veteran starting pitcher is rumored to be pursued by several teams outside of the Philadelphia Phillies. Rumors are suggesting the New York Mets are one of those teams.

The Mets are one of several clubs rumored to be pursuing Suarez, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. However, the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Baltimore Orioles are deemed the more serious contenders to potentially sign the 30-year-old pitcher. The Detroit Tigers are said to be pursuing Ranger Suarez as well.

“A number of clubs have been attached to Suarez in recent weeks, with sources tabbing the Astros, Cubs, and Orioles as the most serious threats to sign him away from the Phillies. The Mets and Tigers are also in the mix, per sources.”

Suarez has been solid throughout his time with the Phillies. He ended the 2025 season with a 3.20 ERA and 1.220 WHIP while recording 151 strikeouts through 157.1 innings pitched. It was the second consecutive year in which Ranger Suarez pitched a sub-4.00 ERA, and the fifth time overall he's accomplished that feat.

He's the type of player the Phillies won't want to see leave. But considering the rumor mill has five other teams potentially in the mix of signing Ranger Suarez, including New York, there's a real possibility he plays for a new team by next year.

Signing Suarez would be huge for the Mets, especially after the club managed to acquire Devin Williams in free agency. After just barely missing out on the playoffs, this franchise is doing everything possible to improve its chances for next season.